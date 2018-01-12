Bruce Prichard On How The Undertaker Is Looking Now And Who He Should Face At WrestleMania

Bruce Prichard was a guest on this week's Wrestling Inc Podcast with Raj Giri, Glenn Rubenstein, and Chris Featherstone. During the conversation, Giri asked Prichard about his thoughts on his friend The Undertaker wrestling again.

The Undertaker had seemed to retire following last year's loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. But Prichard wholeheartedly believes we haven't seen the last of The Deadman. He said The Undertaker will compete at WrestleMania for as long as his body will let him.

"Yes, yes I do," Prichard said when asked if he thought The Undertaker would step into the ring again. "I always would joke with Undertaker... As long as he could get on a walker and make his way down to the ring, then he will be wrestling at WrestleMania. And he looks better and feels better than he has in 10 years."

As for who he should face this year at WrestleMania 34, Prichard pondered a few names that will no longer work. He admitted that there are limited choices currently on the WWE roster, but he was able to come up with an opponent for The Undertaker.

"You look at the roster and you look at different people," he said. "Braun Strowman it won't be, that would've been a nice little face-to-face thing. But for nostalgia, we're way past the Sting thing, we're way past doing anything there. I think that would bring Undertaker down unfortunately right now. But maybe John Cena."

It was recently revealed that Cena and The Undertaker will, in fact, finally face each other at WrestleMania 34. It's highly likely that the match will be set up during the RAW 25th anniversary on Jan. 22, as both Cena and 'Taker will be in attendance. As for who should win the match, Prichard believes the answer is obvious.

'Taker. I always say 'Taker should win, that's my answer," he said adamantly. "'Taker's in a match, who should win? 'Taker!"

You can watch Prichard's comments about Taker in the video abvoe at the 4:30 mark.