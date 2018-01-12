WrestlingInc.com

Maria Kanellis Reveals Baby's Gender, Cedric Alexander On His Next Title Shot, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | January 12, 2018

- It looks like Maria Kanellis will be doing pregnancy vlogs for WWE on their YouTube channel. Above is the first episode with she and Mike Kanellis revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

Mike Kanellis Goes Back & Forth With Fans On His WWE Status And If He Failed, WWE Employee Comments
Mike Kanellis Goes Back & Forth With Fans On His WWE Status And If He Failed, WWE Employee Comments

- WWE stock was up 1.19% today, closing at $32.18 per share. Today's high was $32.47 and the low was $31.91.

- As noted, Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is now official for the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Cedric tweeted the following on the match:

