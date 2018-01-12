First Women Of Honor Tournament Matches Revealed, WOH No DQ Match (Video), More ROH 2017 Awards

- Above is the full "No DQ" match between Deonna Purrazzo and Karen Q in ROH's Women of Honor division. Madison Rayne joined commentary for this match. The finish came when Purrazzo stomped Karen's arm in a chair, then forced a tap out for the victory.

- As noted, ROH rolled the winners of their "Best of 2017" awards, voted on by the fans. In addition to Cody winning "ROH Wrestler of the Year" and Deonna Purrazzo winning "Women of Honor Wrestler of the Year," the "Tag Team of the Year" were The Young Bucks. "Move of the Year" was Will Ospreay's Oscutter, "Best Final Battle Entrance" was Marty Scurll (in his all white entrance attire), and the "Breakout Star of the Year" was Adam Page. The Hardys and Young Bucks took home "Feud of the Year", "Match of the Year" (Ladder Match - Supercard of Honor XI), and "Moment of the Year" with Matt and Jeff making a surprise appearance at Manhattan Mayhem.

See Also Cody Rhodes Reveals Date For Upcoming 10K Arena Event, Stephen Amell And Others Apparently Confirmed

- Ring of Honor announced Mandy Leon will take on Madison Rayne in a first-round match in the Women of Honor tournament to decide the division's inaugural champion. Also, Brandi Rhodes will face Karen Q in a first-round match. Both matches will take place at their January 20 tapings in Nashville, one other tournament match will take place at this event, but has yet to be announced. In total, there will be 8 first-round matches, meaning 16 women will be in the tournament.

On January 20th @MadisonRayne and @MandyLeonxo face off in the first round of the Women of Honor Championship Tournament! https://t.co/0BhKHMhrkP pic.twitter.com/xqvi1WZ8lR — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 10, 2018

At Music City Excellence @TheBrandiRhodes will take on @karenmeee in the first round of the Women of Honor Championship Tournament! https://t.co/fFhC1kREmU pic.twitter.com/E4UDkV5r2X — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 12, 2018

(Video courtesy of ROH)