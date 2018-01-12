Matt Hardy And Vanguard1 Meet Again, 8 Things WWE Wants To See In 2018, ESPN - WWE Power Rankings

- Above is a video from Matt Hardy's YouTube channel from the point of view of Vanguard1. The video started in front of a home, Vanguard1 went up into the sky, over some woods and near a pond, where Matt Hardy stood. He turned around and said, "Vanguard1! I knew you'd come!"

- ESPN put out their latest WWE Power Rankings. Starting at number ten, the rankings are: Asuka, The Usos, Jason Jordan, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, The Miz, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and at number one, Braun Strowman.

- WWE wrote an article on 8 things they want to see in 2018. The group includes: Finn Balor challenging for the Universal Championship, Women's Division main events one of the "Big Four" PPVs, Curt Hawkins snaps his losing streak, John Cena goes after title reign number 17, more free agents, Batista returns for one more match, Women's Tag Team Titles, and finally, John Cena vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34.