Spoiler: Double Champion Crowned At Tonight's Impact Wrestling Tapings

By Joshua Gagnon | January 12, 2018

Impact Grand Champion, Matt Sydal, defeated X Division Champion, Taiji Ishimori, at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings and now holds two Impact Wrestling titles. Sydal won the Grand Championship back at the November tapings (his title win will air on next week's Impact). Ishimori won the X Division Championship on last week's episode.

You can check out a photo of Sydal holding up both titles below:

We will have tonight's full spoilers posted later.

