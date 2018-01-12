Spoiler: Double Champion Crowned At Tonight's Impact Wrestling Tapings

Impact Grand Champion, Matt Sydal, defeated X Division Champion, Taiji Ishimori, at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings and now holds two Impact Wrestling titles. Sydal won the Grand Championship back at the November tapings (his title win will air on next week's Impact). Ishimori won the X Division Championship on last week's episode.

You can check out a photo of Sydal holding up both titles below:

Update 23: Sydal vs Ishimori, winner takes both the X and Grand Titles. — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 13, 2018

Update 24: Sydal wins the X division Title. Another really good match. pic.twitter.com/FAy3m9w6rZ — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 13, 2018

We will have tonight's full spoilers posted later.