Spoiler: Another Title Changes Hands At Tonight's Impact Wrestling Tapings

At tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings, Allie won the Impact Knockouts Championship by defeating Laurel Van Ness. Last month, Van Ness won the title on an episode of Impact against Rosemary, after Gail Kim relinquished it due to her in-ring retirement. This is Allie's second time winning the title, the first was in August of 2016.

