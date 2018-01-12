WWE Live Event Results From Amarillo (1/12): 2-on-3 Main Event, Curt Hawkins' Streak Continues, More

Thanks to Aaron Sanchez for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Amarillo, Texas:

I should note these are not in order but they are pretty close. Our group had 4 kids and that's about how the rest of the crowd went, full of kids and adults but not too many young teenagers or young adults. Reigns/Rollins, Braun Strowman and Balor got the top 3 babyface reactions and the top 3 heel reactions went to Enzo, The Miztourage and The Bar. The Miz actually had many fans in the crowd.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retained over Cedric Alexander

* Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews

* Sasha Banks and Mickie James defeated Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

* Braun Strowman defeated Curt Hawkins

* Asuka defeated Dana Brooke

* Finn Balor defeated Elias

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match

We last attended a SmackDown house show in July 2017, a regular house show in June 2016, a regular house show in July 2015 and a SmackDown house show in May 2013... and this was easily the worst show out of those. From the crowd to the matches to the promos, everything. The kids did have fun and that's all that matters these days.