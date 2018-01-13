Why Kairi Sane Hasn't Wrestled In Two Months, Former WWE Stars Talk Women's Royal Rumble, Mason Ryan

- On Twitter, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer responded to a fan asking why Kairi Sane hasn't wrestled since NXT TakeOver: WarGames (on Nov. 18, 2017) and he said that she's currently "banged up."

At NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Sane competed in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, and Ember Moon to see who would claim the vacant NXT Women's Championship — Moon won after pinning Cross.

Sane last appeared on NXT television on Dec. 27, 2017. After Moon successfully retained the NXT Women's Championship against Sonya Deville, Sane appeared on the stage and gestured that she has the NXT Women's Title in her sights. "The Pirate Princess" was suddenly ambushed from behind by the person she beat to win the inaugural Mae Young Classic, Shayna Baszler. "The Queen of Spades" used a sleeper hold to render Sane unconscious before staring Moon down.

- Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly, and Melina Perez are this week's guests on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast as the former Divas Champions chat about the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match, the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, and more. You can listen to the podcast on iTunes or by clicking here.

- Mason Ryan celebrates his birthday on Saturday as the former WWE Superstar turns 36 years old. He now works for Cirque du Soleil as the chief archer of Kà.