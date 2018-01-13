The Royal Rumble is just over two weeks away, so let's start making our picks for some of the PPV's top matches, starting with the first-ever 30-Women Royal Rumble match. Names already scheduled to be in the match are: Naomi, Ruby Riott, Asuka, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Tamina, Lana, Mickie James, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch. That's only about half the field, so there will be plenty of surprises expected.

Today's question: who do you think will win the match and receive a title shot at WrestleMania 34?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

