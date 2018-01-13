WrestlingInc.com

Roman Reigns Responds To The Miz, Bobby Roode Vs. Andrade Almas Full Match, Birthdays

By Joshua Gagnon | January 13, 2018

- Above is the full match between Bobby Roode and Andrade "Cien" Almas at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II in August of 2016. Roode hit the Glorious Bomb to win the match via pinfall. Currently, Almas is the NXT Champion and will face Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, while Roode is in the U.S. Title Tournament and is set to face Mojo Rawley next.

- Today, Shad Gaspard (one-half of Cryme Tyme) turns 37 years old. Also today, Mason Ryan turns 36 years old.

- As noted, The Miz made a video taunting WWE Intercontinental Champion, Roman Reigns, about their upcoming match this Monday. Reigns responded on Twitter by laughing at Miz's workout regiment and saying "Raw is going to suck for you son!"

