Cody Rhodes On The Upcoming 'All In' Show, Bullet Club In 2018, What Dusty Rhodes Taught Him

Cody Rhodes spoke with Hollywood Life about his upcoming All In event later this year, the Bullet Club, and what Dusty Rhodes taught him. Here are some of the highlights:

The status of the All In event and the reception it has received:

"The cool thing is that it is full steam ahead. The sentiment from my world - from the wrestling world - just blew me away in terms of getting help, how they can help, how we can make it something different then anything anyone has ever seen before, and what is the direction that it will go."

Dusty Rhodes:

"I think he taught me anything I know about anything, because with him being my Dad from birth to when he passed away. I think the best thing now is that I get to apply it. I think the main thing that has really stuck with me about Dusty is was that he was fearless. It had nothing to do about the money. He was just fearless. 'I want to do this. I want people to see my vision.' Whether he was the in-ring performer or the one directing the show itself."

Looking at 2018:

"Going into 2018, we have to continue with this Bullet Club trend that has swept up the wrestling world. It will take all my attention and anything else that comes along in 2018, I'm sure I am ready for. But [All In], in particular, [is] my baby and my project. I am just excited to get it all off the ground."

Rhodes also discussed more about his father. You can read the full interview by clicking here.