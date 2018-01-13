WrestlingInc.com

Wildest Royal Rumble Showdowns (Video), Stephanie McMahon Midnight Workout, WWE Shop Sale

By Joshua Gagnon | January 13, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the wildest Royal Rumble Match showdowns. The group includes: Brock Lesnar quickly disposing of Enzo Amore, Yokozuna eliminating Earthquake, and Goldberg facing off with The Undertaker.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 30% off Clearance items. To receive the discount, just use the code SALE30 at checkout and by clicking here. The sale ends on January 14 at 11:59pm PT.

Stephanie McMahon On WWE In 20 Years, WWE Network Improvements, Diversity & Equality In WWE, More
- Below is video of Stephanie McMahon doing another of her midnight workouts while her trainer gave commentary about her exercises. As noted, earlier this week Stephanie and Triple H were at the Television Critics Association Winter Tour event in California and also appeared on stage for a panel. There they talked about Rich Swann's domestic charges and why Donald Trump was left off WWE's celebrity reel.

