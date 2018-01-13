Paige, 25, has been out of action since sustaining an injury at a Raw live event at the Nassau Coliseum in late December. She was teaming with Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville against Sasha Banks, Bayley & Mickie James. Paige took a kick to the back from Banks and dropped to the canvas. Paige struggled to get to her feet before falling to the mat, causing the referee to throw up the "X" injury signal and stop the match. A stretcher was brought out, however she was able to walk to the back with the help of the doctors.

As noted, Paige's in-ring WWE career is reportedly over, according to a report from PWInsider.

The report stated that Paige was told at this past Monday's Raw that she will not be able to return to the ring. It was noted that she is "done" as a wrestler, and that the situation is similar to Edge's retirement in 2011, due to a neck injury. Paige had just returned to WWE in late November after a 17 month absence from a neck injury she suffered in June of 2016. During her absence, she suffered two Wellness policy suspensions.

Paige posted this reaction on her Instagram yesterday, in the caption she wrote:

"The comeback is always stronger than the setback ?? @wwe"