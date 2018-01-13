WrestlingInc.com

Young Bucks Take Shot At NJPW Announcer, Fantastic Mania Opening Video, PWG Mystery Vortex V Results

By Joshua Gagnon | January 13, 2018

- Above is the opening video for the NJPW/CMLL co-promotional shows, Fantastica Mania 2018. They will take place on January 19, 21, and 22, and will be live on NJPW World at 4:30am ET / 1:30am PT, here are the full cards.

- PWG Mystery Vortex V took place last night with Chuck Taylor defeating Ricochet in a Guerrilla Warfare match to win the PWG Championship for a second time. After the match, Ricochet gave a farewell to the fans as he's expected to start at the WWE Performance Center sometime this month. Below are the full results:

* David Starr defeated Fred Yehi

* Joey Janela defeated Morgan Webster

* Sammy Guevara defeated Rey Fenix

* Keith Lee defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

* Trent? defeated Marty Scurll

* Matt Riddle and Jeff Cobb (c) defeated WALTER and Timothy Thatcher (PWG World Tag Championship)

* Chuck Taylor defeated Ricochet (Guerrilla Warfare Match for the PWG World Championship)

- On Twitter, AXS TV promoted one of their upcoming episodes of Wrestle Kingdom 12 featuring The Young Bucks taking on IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Roppongi 3k. Nick Jackson retweeted it saying, "One helluva match. Can't wait to hear UFC guy bury it on commentary!" Jackson is referring to Josh Barnett who does color commentary, alongside Jim Ross. This stems from the NJPW G1 Special back in July when The Young Bucks felt Barnett buried them on commentary, because the Young Bucks thought he didn't like their in-ring style. A fan then tagged Barnett, who denied those accusations and explained how he and Ross call the matches.

