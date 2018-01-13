Jack Swagger Talks Signing With U.K. Wrestling Promotion

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager, f.k.a. Jack Swagger, spoke to Tom Feaheny this week about his time in the company, joining Bellator and signing with UK promotion 5 Star Wrestling. You can watch the interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

His time in WWE:

"What stands out to me was he friend's I made there. I will take them guys wherever I go, I'm glad and thankful for the career I had and to leave on my own terms. The door is open, that's the beauty of professional wrestling. Anything can and will happen, you never know."

Training for his Bellator debut:

"Training has gone really well so far, guys like Rob Radford, Dave Bautista, Josh Rafferty, that's my team, my family right now. It is a blessing to provide for my family with a living, doing a job I love. It's an honor."

How Batista has helped him prepare for MMA:

"Anyone who knows Dave knows about the type of person he is. He has had a lot of success, in and out the ring, he is a good guy, he is passing on the knowledge forward. I am thankful to have him on board."

Signing with UK promotion 5 Star Wrestling:

"It is very exciting, to be at the start of something that is huge. Hopefully we can take advantage of being available to 22 million households in the UK and then go worldwide with that."