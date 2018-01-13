Impact Wrestling Star Announces His Departure From The Company

Chris Adonis announced his departure from Impact Wrestling today. Adonis, f.k.a. Chris Masters in WWE, had returned to the company in April of last year.
"I have to announce my departure from Impact Wrestling," Adonis wrote on Twitter. Thank you to @sonjaydutterson @EdNordholm & @ScottDAmore"
Adonis was at this week's Impact tapings in Orlando. He had worked on and off for TNA since 2015.
You can check out Adonis' tweet below:
I have to announce my departure from Impact Wrestling.— Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) January 13, 2018
Thank you to @sonjaydutterson @EdNordholm & @ScottDAmore