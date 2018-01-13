Impact Wrestling Star Announces His Departure From The Company

Chris Adonis announced his departure from Impact Wrestling today. Adonis, f.k.a. Chris Masters in WWE, had returned to the company in April of last year.

"I have to announce my departure from Impact Wrestling," Adonis wrote on Twitter. Thank you to @sonjaydutterson @EdNordholm & @ScottDAmore"

See Also Chris Masters On Triple H Making Fun Of His Physique After Going To Rehab

Adonis was at this week's Impact tapings in Orlando. He had worked on and off for TNA since 2015.

You can check out Adonis' tweet below: