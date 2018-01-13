WrestlingInc.com

Impact Wrestling Star Announces His Departure From The Company

By Raj Giri | January 13, 2018

Chris Adonis announced his departure from Impact Wrestling today. Adonis, f.k.a. Chris Masters in WWE, had returned to the company in April of last year.

"I have to announce my departure from Impact Wrestling," Adonis wrote on Twitter. Thank you to @sonjaydutterson @EdNordholm & @ScottDAmore"

Chris Masters On Triple H Making Fun Of His Physique After Going To Rehab
See Also
Chris Masters On Triple H Making Fun Of His Physique After Going To Rehab

Adonis was at this week's Impact tapings in Orlando. He had worked on and off for TNA since 2015.

You can check out Adonis' tweet below:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top