WWE Main Event Recap: Mustafa Ali & Akira Tozawa Get A Win, Dana Brooke Vs. Alicia Fox

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Dana Brooke (with Apollo Crews & Titus O'Neil) and Alicia Fox make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke

They lock up. Fox pushes Brooke to the mat. Brooke takes Fox to the mat with a waist-lock. Fox elbows Brooke in the face. Brooke hits a shoulder block on Fox. Brooke hits a Scoop Slam on Fox. Brooke hits a twisted Splash on Fox before pinning her for a two count. The fight spills to ringside. Fox slams Brooke's head off the apron. Fox rolls Brooke back into the ring. Fox pins Brooke for a one count. Fox slams Brooke's head off the top turnbuckle. Fox hits a snapmare on Brooke. Fox hits a Northern Lights Suplex on Brooke. Fox slams Brooke to the mat. Brooke rolls out of the ring. Fox rolls Brooke back into the ring. Brooke hits a modified arm-drag on Fox to get her back into the ring. Brooke drives her shoulder into Fox in the corner several times. Brooke hits a pair of clotheslines on Fox. Brooke goes for a Back-Handspring Elbow, Fox gets her boots up. Fox hits a Scissor Kick on Brooke. Fox pins Brooke for the win.

Winner: Alicia Fox

A recap of Paul Heyman's in-ring promo with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar from RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the backstage brawl between Braun Strowman, Kane and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Randy Orrin, Shinsuke Nakamura & WWE Champion AJ Styles defeating Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.

Mustafa Ali, Akira Tozawa, Ariya Daivari and Mustafa Ali make their entrances.

Akira Tozawa & Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari

Tozawa and Gulak start the match. Gulak attacks Tozawa after a distraction from Daivari. Gulak stomps on Tozawa several times. Tozawa kicks Gulak before hitting a Jumping Senton. Tozawa stomps on Gulak several times in the corner. Gulak eventually locks in a head-lock on Tozawa, Tozawa sends him to the ropes as Daivari tags in. Daivari attacks Tozawa from behind as we head into a commercial break.

Ali and Daivari are the legal men for their teams following the commercial break. Ali is in the second turnbuckle, Gulak runs towards him. Ali elbows Gulak, Daivari pulls Ali off the turnbuckle. Daivari hits a Frog Splash on Ali. Tozawa breaks up a pin attempt by Daivari. Daivari sends Tozawa out of the ring before tagging Gulak back in. Gulak and Daivari stomp in Ali several times. Ali flips out of an attempted Double Back-Suplex by Daivari and Gulak. Ali sends Daivari out of the ring. Gulak attacks Ali from behind. Tozawa hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Daivari. Ali and Gulak exchange pin attempts. Ali hits a Tornado DDT from off the second turnbuckle on Gulak. Ali goes to the top rope. Ali hits an Inverted 450 Splash on Gulak. Ali pins Gulak for the win.

Winners: Mustafa Ali & Akira Tozawa

A recap of The Balor Club (Finn Balor, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeating Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns and RAW Tag-Team Champions Jason Jordan & Seth Rollins on RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW featuring The Miz, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel assaulting Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns is shown to close the show.