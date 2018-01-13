WWE Looks At The Club (Video), Gabe Sapolsky Statement On Signing With WWE, Nia Jax And Apollo Crews

- WWE posted this video looking at The Balor Club's Finn Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and the history between the three.

- We noted before that Gabe Sapolsky of WWN Live & EVOLVE was set to sign with WWE as a consultant. He's been working backstage at WWE NXT TV tapings for months but the new deal makes it official. The latest WWN Live E-Mail Alerts confirms that Gabe has signed with WWE as a creative consultant.

"I am beyond excited about what the future will bring," Sapolsky said in a statement. "I need to give my most heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported me on this 24 year journey. I truly wouldn't be here without you. I never forget that and will always work my hardest to bring you the best product possible. I want to make it clear that I am still committed to doing the same job I have always done for WWN and EVOLVE. I go 100% in everything I do and will never let up. In fact, I feel that 2018 will be the will be biggest year in WWN history with the launch of the Club WWN subscription service at WWNLive.com. I can't wait for EVOLVE this Saturday and Sunday in New York City. EVOLVE will be the place for talent to make and improve their reputations. It can be new players like Darby Allin, Austin Theory and Priscilla Kelly, who really began getting noticed in 2017. It can be established players like Zack Sabre Jr., who raised his game and staked his claim as being one of the best in the world with his EVOLVE Championship reign, or Keith Lee, who had a rep going into 2017 but became THE MAN in 2017 as a singles star. I am highly anticipating seeing more talent develop up and down the card in 2018. It has the making of a special year."

- Below is a new backstage video from WWE Mixed Match Challenge partners Apollo Crews and Nia Jax, who will be fighting for Susan G. Komen to win the $100,000, as Titus Worldwide members Dana Brooke & Titus O'Neil continue to annoy Nia: