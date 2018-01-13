Top RAW Star Misses Live Event, Paige VanZant On Possibly Coming To WWE, Dana Brooke - Nia Jax

- There were rumors in 2016 and 2017 of UFC fighter Paige VanZant possibly coming to WWE but we haven't heard anything on those rumors in several months. Above is new TMZ Sports discussion on who would be more popular in WWE, VanZant or Ronda Rousey.

VanZant recently appeared on The TSN MMA Show and was asked about a possible WWE run.

"I would love to (do) something with the WWE, they are an amazing organization," VanZant said. "Obviously, it's my love; I love some of the looks behind it, I love everything they do with these girls. It's about being beautiful and badass and I think that's something that I emulate as well and I would love to show off. So, yeah, hopefully that opportunity does come up."

- No word yet on why he missed the show but RAW Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan did not work Friday's WWE live event in Amarillo, TX. He was scheduled to team with Seth Rollins for a title defense against The Bar but that match never happened. The main event of the show saw Rollins and WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns win a 2-on-3 Handicap Match over The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

- We've noted how the storyline for Mixed Match Challenge team Nia Jax & Apollo Crews is that Nia is annoyed by Titus Worldwide members Dana Brooke & Titus O'Neil. Dana tweeted the following to Nia, calling her a Negative Nancy: