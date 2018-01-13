New WWE SmackDown Matches, WWE Confirms New Talent Signing, WWE Superstars Hit Baseballs (Video)

- The latest episode of "Play Ball" on the MLB Network features appearances by Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Curt Hawkins and Carmella. Above is a preview with the WWE Superstars hitting baseballs.

- WWE has confirmed that both WWE United States Title tournament matches will air on Tuesday's SmackDown - Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley and Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal. The winners of those matches will face off in the finals at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. WWE has also confirmed Becky Lynch, Naomi and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan for Tuesday.

- As noted earlier via ESPN, WWE has signed former MLB pitcher Rinku Singh of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Singh, who became famous after appearing on the "Million Dollar Arm" reality series in India, worked a WWE tryout in April 2017 while the company was in Dubai. WWE confirmed the new signing with the following announcement: