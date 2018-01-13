Memorial Service Held For Former WWF And WCW Star Tom Zenk, Update On His Cause Of Death

A memorial service was held today for former WWF and WCW wrestler Tom Zenk, who passed away on December 9, 2017, at the North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. He was 59.

The service was held at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to the Star Tribune's obituary on Zenk, a private family burial will take place at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Carver, Minnesota.

Former WWF wrestler Jim Brunzell attended the service and posted the following image on Facebook revealing a recent photo of Zenk.

Zenk's cause of death has not been determined by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office in Minneapolis, according to Dave Meltzer in last week's issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office told Meltzer they are awaiting toxicology reports and that Zenk's cause of death should be known in a few weeks. Meltzer speculates that this would show suspicion of a drug-related death.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

