Big Show On If The Undertaker Is Done Wrestling, Braun Strowman Being An All-Time Great, Facing Shaq

Big Show spoke with the With Spandex Podcast about if The Undertaker has hung up his wrestling boots, Braun Strowman, and not having a WrestleMania match against Shaquille O'Neal. Here are some of the highlights via Uproxx:

If Braun Strowman could become one of the all-time greats:

"I think so. As long as he stays healthy, he's just got too much to offer. He's got the right attitude, he's got the right intensity and hunger for it, and he understands there's times to be a monster, and there's also times to make other guys look good. You can run out there and make yourself look good all day that's not what our business is about. Our business is about making … I've always had a standard philosophy it's: Get the match over, get your opponent over, then get yourself over, if you can do those three things in that order you'll have a long career. That's what you're here for.

You're here to entertain our fans, give our fans the best competition, the best product possible. And also keep yourself in this business for as long as possible where you're dependable, you bring something unique to the table in any situation you're in, whether you're wrestling a guy that's 5'2" or you're wrestling another guy seven [feet tall]. Versatility and dependability is the key. I think Braun's definitely one of those guys that can take that and go forward with it."

If The Undertaker is finished wrestling:

"No, man, I'm telling you: the Undertaker, they don't call him 'The Phenom' for nothing bro, I'm telling you. An Undertaker at 30 percent is better than most everybody else at 90 percent, I'll tell you that much. If that makes any sense at all. He's just that damn good."

After the initial build-up, not getting the chance to have a match with Shaquille O'Neal at WrestleMania:

"Well, that's business. There's no one really to get mad at in that situation. You try to create a hype, you try to create an interest, you try to create an angle, then it comes down to … I'm working with entities that are outside of WWE. Shaq had a fantastic attitude with everything and really wanted to do it, at the same time he has a lot of commitments that he's committed to. When it comes down to getting availability and time, and trying to schedule the right thing all the way around, it was just a conflict of interest and timing. That doesn't mean the door's shut on that at all.

I think Shaq will always have an open door with WWE, we always had a great time working with him, and he's such an incredible charismatic dude, I wouldn't be surprised if he didn't do something again with us in the future. Did we miss the opportunity a Big Show/Shaq feud at WrestleMania? Yeah. If I was being honest about it, we probably should have had that feud 10 years ago, you know what I mean? We tried to pull something off maybe a little bit too late, and the timing didn't work out. But that's okay, one door shuts, another door opens. I never look in the past or believe in should've, could've, would've … It's always today and tomorrow, and onward and upward."

