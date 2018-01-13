WrestlingInc.com

Potential Spoilers: Who's Backstage At Tonight's Impact Tapings?

By Joshua Gagnon | January 13, 2018
According to PWInsider, Jerry Lynn is backstage, working as a Producer for Impact Wrestling. Also backstage is James Mitchell, who made an appearance in 2017 during Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash vs. Scott Steiner and Josh Mathews at Slammiversary XV.

Former indie wrestler, Kid Mikaze, was seen backstage at the tapings. Mikaze is also Sasha Banks' husband and worked as a seamstress/ring gear designer for the WWE.

Also, it should be noted the report said "there will be something pretty newsworthy tonight." We will have tonight's full spoilers posted later.

