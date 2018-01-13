- Above is the full 2015 Royal Rumble match that took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The final four came down to Kane, Big Show, Rusev, and Roman Reigns. Reigns eliminated Rusev last to win the match.

- WWE posted a gallery of photos from Raw during the Ruthless Aggression era (2005-2010). The collection includes: Triple H, Lita, Edge, Umaga, John Cena, Spirit Squad, Great Kahli, and King Booker.

- In the videos below, The Iconic Duo (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) continued to look for votes for the NXT Year End Awards. First, they hit the streets to talk to the people about who they are and then they spoke with Oney Lorcan, who ended up giving them his vote.