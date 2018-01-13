WrestlingInc.com

Impact Wrestling Star Hospitalized After Being Struck By Baseball Bat At Tonight's TV Tapings

By Daniel Pena | January 13, 2018

Eddie Edwards suffered a traumatic injury at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, Florida after accidentally being struck in the head by a baseball bat, PWInsider reports.

After Edwards pinned Sami Callihan in a singles match, Callihan began attacking the one-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Callihan placed a chair on Edwards and hit it with a baseball bat. The bat, however, ricocheted off the chair and struck Edwards on the top of his head.

There was said to be a ton of blood when Edwards returned to the locker room. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

Source: PWInsider

Comments

