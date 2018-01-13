WrestlingInc.com

Spoiler: Top Impact Star Done With Company After Tonight's Tapings (Photos)

By Joshua Gagnon | January 13, 2018

According to PWInsider, EC3 will be finished with Impact Wrestling after tonight's tapings. Although his contract was due to end in the Summer, he's been given an early release after finishing up tonight's taping. As of this writing, EC3 participated in a "Feast or Fired" Match and did get one of the four cases that hung on poles around the ring. The case reveals have not yet taken place, but that's most likely that's how he'll be written off Impact.

Spoiler: Double Champion Crowned At Last Night's Impact Wrestling Tapings
See Also
Spoiler: Double Champion Crowned At Last Night's Impact Wrestling Tapings

EC3 debuted for Impact back in 2013 as the storyline nephew of Dixie Carter. Since then, he's won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions and Impact Grand Championship. It's expect that every major promotion out there will be taking a look at EC3.

Update:

EC3 opened his case from the Feast or Fired Match and, as expected, he got the "fired" case.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top