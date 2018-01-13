Spoiler: Impact's Knockouts Division Gets A New Addition At Tonight's Tapings

During tonight's Impact tapings, Su Yung ambushed Allie during her segment with Braxton Sutter. Yung rushed the ring and flattened Allie in the middle of the squared circle. Yung has worked for Impact previously, losing to Taryn Terrell at Knockouts Knockdown in 2015. She also worked as one of Dalton Castle's managers at a One Night Only taping.

Yung is the wife of WWE 205 Live Star, Rich Swann, and was in the news last month after Swann was arrested on domestic charges.

Below are photos of Yung's appearance:

Update 25: Sutter comes out to talk to Allie. Just wants her to understand he's reevaluating his life. When he goes to bed he sees "you Laurel...I mean Allie." Sutter proposes to Allie. Su Yung ambushes Allie and lays her out. pic.twitter.com/l143SqI4uv — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

We will have full spoilers posted of tonight's taping in just a bit.