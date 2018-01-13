WrestlingInc.com

Spoiler: Impact's Knockouts Division Gets A New Addition At Tonight's Tapings

By Joshua Gagnon | January 13, 2018
During tonight's Impact tapings, Su Yung ambushed Allie during her segment with Braxton Sutter. Yung rushed the ring and flattened Allie in the middle of the squared circle. Yung has worked for Impact previously, losing to Taryn Terrell at Knockouts Knockdown in 2015. She also worked as one of Dalton Castle's managers at a One Night Only taping.

Yung is the wife of WWE 205 Live Star, Rich Swann, and was in the news last month after Swann was arrested on domestic charges.

Below are photos of Yung's appearance:

