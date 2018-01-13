More Impact Spoilers: Next PPV Is Revealed, Championship Title Gifted Away?

- At tonight's Impact tapings it was revealed that the next PPV will be named Redemption and will take place on April 22. The main event is scheduled to be Impact Global Champion Austin Aries vs. Alberto El Patron after the two faced off at tonight's tapings. Here's how the segment went down:

Update 26: Patron is here to fight. He finally has a real champ to fight, Austin Aries. It's gonna happen at "Redemption." Aries out. Aries says they aren't that much different. They love pro wrestling, they've traveled the world, and competed at highest level — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

Update 27: Aries says he is The Truth. AEP is disingenuous and full of BS. Let's be men and call it like it is. Aries says AEP has a shot at the title at Redemption on April 22nd. — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

Update 28: Aries/Patron go face to face. AEP says Aries isn't champ until he beats him. Aries and AEP shake hands. AEP tells Aries to enjoy the title because is coming back to the Pride of Mexico. — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

Scoop #31: Impact Redemption will occur on April 22nd — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 14, 2018

See Also Impact Wrestling Star Hospitalized After Being Struck By Baseball Bat At Tonight's TV Tapings

- Also tonight, Matt Sydal cut a promo in the ring and said Josh Mathews was his spirit guide that kept him centered. Mathews eventually came out and they exchanged gifts, apparently, Sydal gave Mathews the Impact Grand Championship and proclaimed him the new champion. Sydal winning the Grand Championship will air on next week's episode of Impact. Here's how tonight's segment went down:

Update 19: Sydal cuts promo in-ring. Wouldn't be here without this man, his spirit guide, Josh Matthews. — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

Update 20: Josh comes out in the ring. Matthews has attempted to enlighten the masses. Matthews wants everyone to center their chi. Josh has a gift for Matt, it's a mask of his "spirit animal." Matt proclaims Josh the new Grand Champion. — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018