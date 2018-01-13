WrestlingInc.com

More Impact Spoilers: Next PPV Is Revealed, Championship Title Gifted Away?

By Joshua Gagnon | January 13, 2018
More Impact Spoilers: Next PPV Is Revealed, Championship Title Gifted Away? Photo Credit:

- At tonight's Impact tapings it was revealed that the next PPV will be named Redemption and will take place on April 22. The main event is scheduled to be Impact Global Champion Austin Aries vs. Alberto El Patron after the two faced off at tonight's tapings. Here's how the segment went down:

Impact Wrestling Star Hospitalized After Being Struck By Baseball Bat At Tonight's TV Tapings
Impact Wrestling Star Hospitalized After Being Struck By Baseball Bat At Tonight's TV Tapings

- Also tonight, Matt Sydal cut a promo in the ring and said Josh Mathews was his spirit guide that kept him centered. Mathews eventually came out and they exchanged gifts, apparently, Sydal gave Mathews the Impact Grand Championship and proclaimed him the new champion. Sydal winning the Grand Championship will air on next week's episode of Impact. Here's how tonight's segment went down:

