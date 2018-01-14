Alexa Bliss On The Significance Of The First-Ever Women's Royal Rumble

WWE Raw Women's Champion was recently a guest on 96.9 The Fox with Jim Lambert to promote the upcoming event in White Plains, NY, discuss her career, not having days off for three or four months while shooting for Total Divas, and more. Bliss also discussed the strides that female talent has made in the WWE, particularly the women's Royal Rumble.

"I think it's amazing," said Bliss. "I'm excited for it. It's the next step in the women's revolution, and I think that the fact that Stephanie [McMahon] came out and announced that we're having the first-ever women's Royal Rumble, that's huge. That's never happened before, and I feel like this match is probably one of the most historic because every woman is involved, and that's what I love about it."

Bliss would also talk about how the women's Royal Rumble is unique from every other barrier the women's division broke over the past couple of years.

"It was great that Becky [Lynch] and I had a cage match and a tables match. It's great that Sasha [Banks] and Charlotte had the first-ever Hell in a Cell match, but it took every woman to get here, and the fact that every woman is included on this historic match, I think it's that much bigger. And, bigger for the women's evolution, because it took everyone to get there, the fact that everyone's included is what I love about it."

If any of these quotes are used, be sure to H/T Jim Lambert on 96.9 The Fox via WrestlingINC for the transcription.