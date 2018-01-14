Yesterday we asked who you thought would win the 30-Women Royal Rumble Match and it came down to pretty much two names: Asuka and Ronda Rousey. Asuka was considered the predictable pick, while Rousey would bring the most mainstream attention, although, many that picked Rousey weren't thrilled with their choice. After those two, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch received a couple votes.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the best comments:

Glenn Wolf:

"Steph."

One Punch:

"Hope: Becky. Reality: Asuka or Rousey."

THE GUY:

"Sasha and Asuka has real chance to win it, but I hope Becky gets some spotlight in the Rumble match."

AR:

"Obviously, business wise, Rousey's arrival would be the most buzz generating pick to win, and Asuka is the most predictable. But personally, I'd love to see Mickie or Becky win it. Both are underrated now, Mickie more than Becky and they honestly deserve better pushes."

