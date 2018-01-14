Latest 'Woken' Matt Hardy Video, Becky Lynch Posts Throwback Of WWE Stars, WWE HOFer Turns 64

- Above is from Matt Hardy's YouTube channel where he looks to "delete his stupor." As noted, in a Wrestling Inc. exclusive, Matt Hardy reached a deal with Anthem Sports to own all of the core characters created in TNA associated with the "Broken" gimmick.

- Today, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Duggan turns 64 years old. Also today, Matt Riddle turns 32 years old.

- Becky Lynch posted a throwback photo of her with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, in an attempt to bring back the "bright eyed and bushy tailed" side of Zayn. Lynch and Zayn will be teaming up for the Mixed Match Challenge, which starts on January 16 at 10pm ET on Facebook Watch.