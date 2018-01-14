Kenny Omega Comments On Cody Attacking Kota Ibushi, AJ Styles Match From 2003, The Crash - US Show

- Above is a video from Colt Cabana's YouTube channel featuring a match between AJ Styles and Cabana at an IWC Call to Arms event in 2003. Cabana reversed a roll-up into a pin of his own and got the victory.

- Typically having their shows in Mexico, wrestling promotion, The Crash, announced they will have a show in the U.S. at some point this year. No date or location was given at this time.

- In an interview with Tokyo Sports (translated by @reasonjp) Kenny Omega talked about Cody going into business for himself when he attacked Kota Ibushi after a match at NJPW New Year Dash (full results here), earlier this month. Omega continued, "That's the kind of thing Jericho would do, or Suzuki Gun. I don't want that from Bullet Club. I want us to be the best in ring bell to bell. I'll have to go back to Canada, take a break and think about this." Omega also commented on Jay White going to CHAOS because they get title shots "for no reason." Omega will be defending the IWGP United States Championship against Jay White at New Beginning in Sapporo, later this month.

https://t.co/S0PncsQO3t

.@KennyOmegamanX 'Jay White realized joining CHAOS and not BC was the fastest way to challenge for a belt. Beretta, YOSHI-HASHI, they both got title shots for no reason, too' #njnbg — chris charlton (@reasonjp) January 10, 2018

'(When he tried to attack Ibushi) Cody went into business for himself. That's the kind of thing Jericho would do, or Suzuki Gun. I don't want that from Bullet Club. I want us to be the best in ring bell to bell. I'll have to go back to Canada, take a break and think about this.' — chris charlton (@reasonjp) January 10, 2018