Kenny Omega Comments On Cody Attacking Kota Ibushi, AJ Styles Match From 2003, The Crash - US Show

By Joshua Gagnon | January 14, 2018

- Above is a video from Colt Cabana's YouTube channel featuring a match between AJ Styles and Cabana at an IWC Call to Arms event in 2003. Cabana reversed a roll-up into a pin of his own and got the victory.

- Typically having their shows in Mexico, wrestling promotion, The Crash, announced they will have a show in the U.S. at some point this year. No date or location was given at this time.

"Este 2018, lo hacemos posible, llegamos a EE.UU". ¡Esperenlo!

A post shared by The Crash Luchas (@thecrashluchas) on

- In an interview with Tokyo Sports (translated by @reasonjp) Kenny Omega talked about Cody going into business for himself when he attacked Kota Ibushi after a match at NJPW New Year Dash (full results here), earlier this month. Omega continued, "That's the kind of thing Jericho would do, or Suzuki Gun. I don't want that from Bullet Club. I want us to be the best in ring bell to bell. I'll have to go back to Canada, take a break and think about this." Omega also commented on Jay White going to CHAOS because they get title shots "for no reason." Omega will be defending the IWGP United States Championship against Jay White at New Beginning in Sapporo, later this month.

