The Rock Talks About Pressure (Video), Triple H Returns To WWE RAW In 2002, Fans On Women's Rumble

- Above is from an episode of Raw in 2002 at Madison Square Garden, featuring the return of Triple H after a quad injury that he sustained during a match. After the injury occurred, he was famously put into the Walls of Jericho, despite the muscle being torn off the bone. Triple H missed just over eight months of action.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which former female Superstar would you like to see return as a competitor in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match?" As of this writing, the top five picks are: Trish Stratus (28 percent), Lita (18 percent), Kharma (10 percent), Beth Phoenix (9 percent), and Kelly Kelly (8 percent).

- The Rock took a moment to talk about the not so fun side of being a big star: stress, anxiety, and pressure. Rock called it noise that will always be around, but sticking to his gut (and maybe a shot of tequila) will get him through the day. Here's what he wrote in the caption:

"We all feel that pressure and anxiety to perform daily. Work, relationships, school etc. I live it and I get it. Back when I was gettin' my ass kicked from life and had $7 bucks in my pocket, I would always think, "Man if I could just make it, I wouldn't have anymore stress and pressure". You work your ass off to 'make it' but then I realized you gotta be even more hungrier and work even harder once you get there. I understand what stress and pressure is. What it like to be pulled in 10,000 different directions in a day. When you think no one else understands the pressure you're feeling. I get it. The key though is remembering that the noise of pressure and anxiety is always gonna be there, but you can't let it control you. You gotta block out the stress and noise, listen to your gut and to keep moving forward. Always keep moving forward. And kindly pour me a shot of tequila..."