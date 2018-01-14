WWE Expected To Announce New Stars This Week, John Cena Vs. AJ Styles Full Match, Nakamura - Natalya

- Above is the full match between AJ Styles and John Cena at last year's Royal Rumble. Styles went in as the WWE Champion, but Cena hit an attitude adjustment and pinned Styles to win the title for the 16th time, tying Ric Flair's record for most world title reigns. WWE also named this the top match of 2017.

- According to PWInsider, the WWE is expected to announce some of their newest hires to the company this week. The group should include: Ricochet, War Machine, and Candice LaRae.

- In the video below, Natalya gave some special ring gear to her tag partner, Shinsuke Nakamura, for the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge. Natalya handed off the jacket that her father - Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart - wore when he won the WWE Tag Team Titles with Bret Hart. Nakamura put the jacket on and the two did some poses.