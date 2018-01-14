UFC Fighter 'Definitely Interested' In WWE And Facing Ronda Rousey

There were rumors in 2016 and 2017 of UFC fighter Paige VanZant possibly coming to WWE, but we haven't heard anything on those rumors in several months. As noted, TMZ Sports had a discussion on who would be more popular in WWE, VanZant or Ronda Rousey.

VanZant recently spoke with TMZ Sports and was asked about WWE. The UFC Fighter responded that she would indeed be interested in a run with them.

"Yes. That is definitely something that I'm interested in," VanZant said. "I love the WWE. I think that I would for sure be a good WWE Diva. We'll see if that opportunity comes. I would definitely go for it, if they come knocking on my door, I'm taking it. I love WWE, I would love it. I have the personality for it. Yeah, when the time is right."

Tonight, VanZant will be making her debut in the women's flyweight division (125 lbs.) against Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs. Choi.

See Also Triple H Updates Ronda Rousey's WWE Status

VanZant was then asked if she would want to face Ronda Rousey - who's name has been connected with WWE for awhile now - in a WWE ring.

"That would be interesting," VanZant replied. "I think they might have to allow some really real shots fired. Ya know, because why not?"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ Sports with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.