Bobby Roode Works On His 'Wooo!' (Video), Best WWE - IG Photos, Jimmy Uso And Kofi Kingston Game

- Above is the first of a best-of-five session between Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston in Injustice 2. The loser has to eat some packaged dry shrimp. Kingston was able to take the first round.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Mandy Rose, Renee Young, Becky Lynch, and Finn Balor (with Sasha Banks).
- Charlotte hit the gym with Mixed Match Challenge tag partner, Bobby Roode, to work on their cardio. Charlotte also asked Bobby how his "Wooo!" was coming along, he tried it twice, Charlotte still thought it needed some practice.
Good morning ?? empty-stomach cardio w/ @REALBobbyRoode #WWEMMC #Glorious Wooooo! pic.twitter.com/oeJbHYz2Ew— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 14, 2018