Chris Jericho And Naito Trade Words, Being The Elite Nabs YouTube Milestone, ROH War Of The Worlds

- Above is episode 88 ("Exposed") of Being the Elite. In one segment, The Young Bucks received their silver button from YouTube for getting over 100k subscribers to their channel. They are currently at 167k subscribers.

- Ring of Honor announced ticket information for their War of the Worlds Tour in May, which will also feature wrestlers from NJPW. Via their website, "The four-show tour kicks off in Lowell, Mass., at Lowell Memorial Auditorium on May 9, and then heads to Toronto, Ontario, at Ted Reeve Arena on May 11; Royal Oak, Mich., at Royal Oak Music Theatre on May 12; and Chicago at The Odeum on May 13. Tickets for these events go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. Eastern for Ringside Members and Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. Eastern for the general public."

- Earlier in the week, Tetsuya Naito and Chris Jericho traded words in Spanish on Twitter with Jericho then telling Naito, "I'm gonna kick your f----- ass." At New Year Dash, Jericho attacked Naito from behind as the show was coming to a close. Naito mocked Jericho with his tranquillo pose and the two brawled a bit before being separated. As noted on Wrestling Observer Radio the working idea is to have the Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito at the upcoming NJPW USA: Strong Style Evolved show on March 25th in Long Beach, California at the Walter Pyramid.

LOS INGOBERNABLES de JAPON



Hola amigo(@IAmjericho).

Detrás?

Donde esta?

Rápido por favor.

jajaja pic.twitter.com/7SmDNHpGaU — ???? naito tetsuya (@s_d_naito) January 11, 2018