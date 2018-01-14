Update On Impact Star Getting Injured From Being Struck By A Baseball Bat At TV Tapings

Eddie Edwards suffered an injury at last night's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, Florida after accidentally being struck in the head by a baseball bat. During a post-match brawl with Sami Callihan, a chair was placed near his head and Callihan swung a baseball bat into the chair. The strike ricocheted and caught Edwards in the head, near his eye and nose. There was said to be a ton of blood when Edwards returned backstage. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

Today, Edwards posted an update saying he has a couple broken bones, cuts, and a black eye.

Thanks to everyone checkin in. Im good, couple broken bones couple cuts and a sweet black eye. Somedays youre the bat, somedays youre my eye — Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) January 14, 2018

According to PWInsider, Edwards had a CT scan done, and in addition to broken bones in his face, he also has a broken nose. Also, the cuts he had were glued shut at the hospital.

Impact will continue its latest set of tapings tonight and tomorrow, we will have full spoilers posted later.