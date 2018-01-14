Alexa Bliss Gets Between Enzo And Nia Jax, Xavier Woods On Jinder Mahal's Friends, Riott Squad

- Above, the Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan) are featured in this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subject is Naomi.

- At last night's WWE live event in Wichita Falls, Enzo Amore made an appearance as Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss headed up the ramp. Enzo and Nia went for a hug, but Alexa yanked Nia away and went to the back. Clearly, WWE is keeping this storyline going.

See Also Jinder Mahal Talks Vince McMahon And Locker Room Reaction To His WWE Title Win last May

- In the video below, Xavier Woods continued to campaign for the U.S. Championship and against his upcoming opponent, Jinder Mahal. In this edition, Woods pointed out how Mahal always turns on his friends, showing clips of Mahal beating up Rusev, Heath Slater, and the Singh Brothers.