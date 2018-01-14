WrestlingInc.com

Alexa Bliss Gets Between Enzo And Nia Jax, Xavier Woods On Jinder Mahal's Friends, Riott Squad

By Joshua Gagnon | January 14, 2018

- Above, the Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan) are featured in this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subject is Naomi.

- At last night's WWE live event in Wichita Falls, Enzo Amore made an appearance as Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss headed up the ramp. Enzo and Nia went for a hug, but Alexa yanked Nia away and went to the back. Clearly, WWE is keeping this storyline going.

Jinder Mahal Talks Vince McMahon And Locker Room Reaction To His WWE Title Win last May
See Also
Jinder Mahal Talks Vince McMahon And Locker Room Reaction To His WWE Title Win last May

- In the video below, Xavier Woods continued to campaign for the U.S. Championship and against his upcoming opponent, Jinder Mahal. In this edition, Woods pointed out how Mahal always turns on his friends, showing clips of Mahal beating up Rusev, Heath Slater, and the Singh Brothers.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top