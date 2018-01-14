Spoilers: Who's Backstage At Tonight's Impact Tapings?, PPV Logo Revealed

- According to PWInsider, EC3 is backstage at tonight's taping after seemingly finishing up his Impact Wrestling career last night. EC3 worked a "Feast or Fired" Match, grabbed one of the cases, and later in the night found out he was fired from the company. Although his contract was due to end in the Summer, he's been given an early release.

Also backstage are NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, Tim Storm, and Dave Lagana who are filming footage for NWA. It doesn't appear they are filming anything for Impact.

- At this set of tapings it was revealed the next Impact PPV would be called Redemption and would be on April 22. Impact Global Champion Austin Aries is scheduled to face Alberto El Patron in the main event. Below is the logo for the upcoming PPV.

Scoop #7: Redemption Logo pic.twitter.com/6NNGvD76ni — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 14, 2018

See Also Update On Impact Star Getting Injured From Being Struck By A Baseball Bat At TV Tapings

We will have a full spoilers article of tonight's tapings up later.