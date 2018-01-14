According to a report today by The Times of India, WWE has signed Indian kickboxer-turned-actor Saurav Gurjar, 33, to a developmental contract.

Gurjar, who according to WWE, is 6-foot-8 and 298 pounds, joined 33 male and female athletes from 18 countries last spring in a four-day invitation-only tryout in Dubai. There, he impressed WWE Performance Center coaches and earned himself a developmental contract.

Gurjar is best known in India for his portrayal of "Bheem" in the Hindi-language mythological TV drama Mahabharat (2013). He has a background in boxing and kickboxing, having been the Haryana State Boxing Champion before he took up acting.

Gurjar also has some wrestling experience as in January 2012, he took part in Ring Ka King, a television-based promotion based in India and backed by TNA. He wrestled three matches under the name Deadly Danda. He partnered with Abyss, Magnus, Scott Steiner, and Sonjay Dutt in two matches against Matt Morgan and Chavo Guerrero, Jr., among others. He also faced luchador Puma in one singles match.

On joining WWE, Gurjar told The Times of India, "It had been a dream of mine since childhood to be a WWE wrestler. I am from the Chambal valley, where kids usually have two options — to join politics or the sand mafia. But I always wanted to be a professional wrestler. Everything that happened in between — sports, acting — was by chance."

Gurjar mentioned he was a die-hard WWE fan growing up and would try to emulate the moves of Kane and The Undertaker.

"My father is a farmer and we didn't have a TV growing up so I would watch wrestling fights at my neighbour's place. I grew up watching people like The Undertaker, Kane, and The Rock. Kane was someone I idolized and I can't wait to meet him. Although I'm sure if he walks up to me in the ring, I would be too stunned to say or do anything," Gurjar said.

While it will be some time before he even starts wrestling, Gurjar has his sights set on WWE's biggest prize.

"My goal, my zidd is simple — I want to be the WWE Heavyweight Champion. It might take time but I will get there eventually," he declares.

