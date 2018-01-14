Impact Wrestling Announces Signing Of Legendary International Wrestler

Impact Wrestling has announced the signing of legendary international wrestler Gama Singh.

"One of the most successful Indian born wrestlers of all time, one of the most successful international wrestlers ever - the legendary Gama Singh (@GR8GamaSingh) has officially signed with IMPACT," the company announced Sunday in a statement on Twitter.

One of the most successful Indian born wrestlers of all time, one of the most successful international wrestlers ever - the legendary Gama Singh (@GR8GamaSingh) has officially signed with IMPACT. pic.twitter.com/qmYMjsxVeI — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 15, 2018

In a video enclosed in the tweet, Singh compares himself to Hulk Hogan and says he will share his knowledge with the next generation of Indian wrestlers.

"I was what Hulk Hogan was in America, I was to the international wrestling world," Singh said. "And all that knowledge that I have within me, I want to pass it on to the next generation of Indian wrestlers."

Singh, who is 63 years old and semi-retired, was a villainous mainstay and top attraction in Stu Hart's Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, Alberta, Canada for much of the 1970s and 1980s. He also wrestled in Japan, South Africa, Germany, Kuwait, Dubai, Oman, Australia, the United States and the Caribbean. He also worked sporadically, mostly on overseas tours, for Vince McMahon and the World Wrestling Federation from 1980 through 1986. His nephew is Jinder Mahal.

Singh is backstage at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, Florida. He posted this photo on Instagram (which is linked to his Twitter account) of himself with Konnan and Haku/Meng.