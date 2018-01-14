Spoiler: Another Top Impact Star Leaving The Company?

At tonight's Impact tapings Bobby Lashey lost to Brian Cage, came out later to cut a promo, and asked for a rematch. The two had a second match with Lashley losing again, he then said goodbye to the crowd and bowed to them on the ramp, indicating this was his final appearance.

As noted last month regarding talents leaving Impact, it was believed a number of stars would be heading out, including Bobby Lashley. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that with a soon to expire contract, Lashley was included in that group.

Below is how the segment went down and photos of Lashley bowing to the crowd.

Scoop #26: Lashley out, claims he is the top of the food chain, Cage beat him but it was a fluke, Lashley wants to face him again and make Cage famous — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 15, 2018

Scoop #27: Lashley vs Brian Cage — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 15, 2018

Scoop #28: Brian Cage defeats Lashley — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 15, 2018

Scoop #29: Lashley says goodbye to the crowd, takes a bow, and exits pic.twitter.com/zfbMMS5tsf — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 15, 2018

We will have a full spoilers article of tonight's tapings later tonight.