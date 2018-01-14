WrestlingInc.com

Spoiler: Another Top Impact Star Leaving The Company?

By Joshua Gagnon | January 14, 2018

At tonight's Impact tapings Bobby Lashey lost to Brian Cage, came out later to cut a promo, and asked for a rematch. The two had a second match with Lashley losing again, he then said goodbye to the crowd and bowed to them on the ramp, indicating this was his final appearance.

As noted last month regarding talents leaving Impact, it was believed a number of stars would be heading out, including Bobby Lashley. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that with a soon to expire contract, Lashley was included in that group.

Below is how the segment went down and photos of Lashley bowing to the crowd.

We will have a full spoilers article of tonight's tapings later tonight.

