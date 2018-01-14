WrestlingInc.com

Spoiler: Huge Title Change On Tonight's Impact Tapings

By Joshua Gagnon | January 14, 2018
Spoiler: Huge Title Change On Tonight's Impact Tapings Photo Credit: Tom

At tonight's Impact tapings X Division and Grand Champion, Matt Sydal, took on Impact Global Champion, Austin Aries, in a Title vs. Title Match. At last night's show, Sydal had proclaimed Josh Mathews the Grand Champion, but it looks like Sydal is still officially the champion, since that title was up for grabs tonight.

Aries ended up winning the match and is now a double champion.

Below are photos of the title change:

Spoiler: Another Top Impact Star Leaving The Company?
See Also
Spoiler: Another Top Impact Star Leaving The Company?

We will have a full spoilers article of tonight's tapings up later.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top