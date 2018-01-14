Spoiler: Huge Title Change On Tonight's Impact Tapings

At tonight's Impact tapings X Division and Grand Champion, Matt Sydal, took on Impact Global Champion, Austin Aries, in a Title vs. Title Match. At last night's show, Sydal had proclaimed Josh Mathews the Grand Champion, but it looks like Sydal is still officially the champion, since that title was up for grabs tonight.

Aries ended up winning the match and is now a double champion.

Below are photos of the title change:

Scoop #30: Austin Aries vs Matt Sydal in a Title for Title Match — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 15, 2018

Scoop #31: The 2 belts up for stake in this match are the Impact World Title and the Impact Grand Championship pic.twitter.com/HoWmVUK2jh — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 15, 2018

Scoop #32: Austin Aries defeats Matt Sydal and is the new Grand Champion pic.twitter.com/OjyQ1Xojyb — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 15, 2018

We will have a full spoilers article of tonight's tapings up later.