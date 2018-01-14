Impact Wrestling Spoilers: Match For Upcoming PPV Announced, Title Vs. Title Match, Johnny Impact

Below are results from tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando (h/t @MrJacobCohen):

Xplosion:

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Alisha Edwards

Impact:

* Sami Callihan defeated Fallah Bahh. Post-match, Eddie Edwards makes the save (with a baseball bat) for Bahh from Callihan/oVe.

* Impact promotes the upcoming Redemption PPV, here's the logo.

* Petey Williams defeated Rohit Raju, Suicide, and Taiji Ishimori. Post-match, Williams says he's going to cash-in his briefcase (won via "Feast or Fired" Match) at Redemption and will face Matt Sydal for the X-Division Championship.

* Su Yung defeated Amber Nova

* Brian Cage defeated Bobby Lashley

* Trevor Lee defeated Fallah Bahh

* Allie heads to the ring to say she's not afraid of monsters and calls out Su Yung (who ambushed her previously). Yung comes out for a match.

* Allie wins via DQ after Yung used a kendo stick on her and the referee.

* Johnny Impact defeated Taiji Ishimori. Post-match Jimmy Jacobs and Kongo Kong out to confront Johnny, Kongo beats him up, Johnny able to return fire, Jimmy holds back Kongo and they head to the back.

* KM and Richard Justice in the ring, KM making nonstop fat jokes and sucker punches Justice. Bahh makes the save, Trevor Lee/Caleb Konley beat up Bahh. Tyrus then saves him and gets on the mic to let everyone know he's not cool with bullying.

* LAX defeated KM and Braxton Sutter (Global World Network Exclusive Match)

* Lashley out again, says he's at the top of the food chain. Cage beating him was a fluke and he wants a rematch.

* Brian Cage defeated Lashley. Post-match, Lashley said goodbye to the crowd and bowed while on the ramp, indicating his final appearance.

* Austin Aries defeated Matt Sydal in a Title vs. Title Match. Aries is now the Impact Global and Grand Champion.

* Alberto El Patron defeated El Hijo del Fantasma in a Global Wrestling Network Exclusive Match. Post-match, Alberto takes off Fantasma's mask.