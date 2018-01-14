WrestlingInc.com

Mauro Ranallo Says MMA Legend Saved His Life With The Heimlich Maneuver On Sunday Night

By Daniel Pena | January 14, 2018
Mauro Ranallo Says MMA Legend Saved His Life With The Heimlich Maneuver On Sunday Night Photo Credit: WWE.com

Mauro Ranallo escaped death on Sunday night.

The voice of NXT revealed on Twitter that MMA legend Frank Shamrock saved his life tonight with the Heimlich maneuver after he began choking on food.

When asked what food he was choking on, Ranallo replied salmon.

Calling it the scariest moment of his life, Ranallo tweeted about his choking incident to let people know that the Heimlich maneuver works.

Shamrock was the first person to hold the UFC Middleweight Championship (later renamed the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship) and retired as the four-time defending undefeated champion. He and Ranallo are longtime friends as they regularly called Strikeforce events together on Showtime until the promotion's acquisition and eventual merger by the UFC in 2013.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top