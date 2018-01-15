WWE Live Event Results From Waco (1/14): Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns Team, Enzo Amore Defends, More

Thanks to Felix Fuller for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Waco, Texas:

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* Asuka defeated Dana Brooke

* Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil

* Braun Strowman defeated Curt Hawkins

* Finn Balor defeated Elias

* Mickie James and Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retained over Cedric Alexander

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel