WWE Live Event Results From Waco (1/14): Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns Team, Enzo Amore Defends, More

Thanks to Felix Fuller for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Waco, Texas:
* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt
* Asuka defeated Dana Brooke
* Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil
* Braun Strowman defeated Curt Hawkins
* Finn Balor defeated Elias
* Mickie James and Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retained over Cedric Alexander
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel