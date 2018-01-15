Cedric Alexander On The Age Of Alexander (Video), Fans On WWE RAW 25 Returns, Eva Marie - Shaq Video

- Above is the latest vlog from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, who traveled to Las Vegas for her E-League Street Fighter V rematch against NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which star they are most excited to see return on next week's RAW 25th Anniversary special. As of this writing, 45% voted for Brother Love while 24% voted for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, 11% voted for The Undertaker, 4% for DX, 3% for The Bella Twins, 3% for WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall & Kevin Nash, 2% for The Boogeyman and 2% for WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross & Jerry Lawler. The others received 1% or less, including JBL, The Dudleys, Teddy Long, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and more.

- Below is new backstage video of Cedric Alexander commenting on his Royal Rumble title shot against WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Cedric says Enzo always has excuses but there's no injury or illness that will stop the inevitable - The Age of Alexander beginning at the Royal Rumble as he becomes the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.