WWE RAW 25 Special On The USA Network, Carmella & The New Day On Asuka (Video), Extreme RAW Moments

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most extreme moments in RAW history.

- USA Network will air a one-hour special on 25 years of WWE RAW this Tuesday night at 10pm EST after SmackDown goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

"RAW 25: Celebrating 25 Years Of Raw - Raw's greatest 25 moments from the first 25 years of the WWE franchise. Starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Shawn Michaels, Trish Stratus, Mr. McMahon, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Triple H, Mark Henry and Lita."

- Carmella and Big E are looking forward to handing Asuka her first loss in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. Carmella joined The New Day for this new video to taunt Asuka and her partner The Miz: