Another Top Star Finishes Up With Impact Wrestling

By Marc Middleton | January 15, 2018

Former World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley did in fact finish up with Impact Wrestling at Sunday's TV tapings in Orlando, according to F4Wonline.com.

Lashley exited the company with a feud against former Lucha Underground star Brian Cage, who also sent Ethan Carter III packing in the storylines. After the match with Cage, Lashley said goodbye to the crowd and bowed to them on the ramp.

No word yet on if Lashley may return to WWE, but F4Wonline.com notes that the door is open.

Top talents that finished up at these tapings include Lashley, EC3, Chris Adonis and Laurel Van Ness. Impact will wrap this set of tapings tonight in Orlando.

